Mayor Garcetti Bans Walking As Latest LA Lockdown Begins

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

As LA Mayor Eric Garcetti kicks off the most restrictive lockdown in the country in the City of Angels, it appears even walking and exercise are now banned as California takes a page out of Australia’s COVID-19 playbook.

During comments earlier this week, the LA Mayor warned “it’s time to cancel everything”, including “unnecessary travel on foot” – also known as ‘walking’.

JUST IN: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: "It’s time to cancel everything." pic.twitter.com/oMiwjSTFWg — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2020

As we reported earlier this week, the order prohibits “all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit,” with limited exceptions.

“All travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit is prohibited, subject to the exceptions in Paragraph V.”

Of course, there are a few exceptions: people who work in the health-care industry and news industry are allowed to travel, along with individuals going to grocery stores, gas stations and other locations deemed essential.

Garcetti also ordered all residents living in the city “to remain in their homes,” while barring all inter-household gatherings and requiring all non-essential businesses to either close, or have all their employees return to working from home.

