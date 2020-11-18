Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago lays out her plans for installing the New World Order in her city. pic.twitter.com/MaKGHnY8YY
— flyingpadre (@flyingpadre1) November 16, 2020
Posted: November 18, 2020
One thought on “Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago lays out her plans for installing the New World Order in her city.”
From the TRAITORS mouth.