Mayor slams NYPD for arresting ‘essential’ delivery worker for violating curfew during George Floyd protests

“Are you serious? I’m not even doing anything!” the man says in the clip. “Are you serious?”

This delivery guy thought he’s an essential worker, police seemed to disagree. The rules issued before the curfew very unclear but according to the state, restaurants, bar & food industry workers are classified as essential. #nycurfew #NYCPolice pic.twitter.com/OyZVuDkPuM — Kirsti Karttunen (@KirstiKarttunen) June 5, 2020

De Blasio was angry enough to reach out to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

“Just got off the phone with @NYPDShea after seeing the troubling video of a delivery worker arrested by police while doing his job,” de Blasio tweeted just after midnight. “This is NOT acceptable and must stop. Food delivery is essential work and is EXEMPTED from the curfew.”