Mayorkas On Why Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Doesn’t Apply To Illegal Immigrants: It’s “Different”

Nov 16, 2021
When asked why President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate doesn’t apply to illegal immigrants, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said it’s “different,” during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on 11/16/2021
Oh yes, it’s quite different indeed. They are here to replace us after we die from the jab. That’s why they are exempt from it.