McCarthy Tells Madison Cawthorn He Needs to Turn His Life Around Or There Will be Consequences For His Cocaine and Orgy Allegations

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had a stern talk with freshman Madison Cawthorn over his cocaine and orgy allegations.

“I mean the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington. I mean being kind of a young guy in Washington and the average age is probably 60 or 70. And I look at a lot of these people and you know, a lot of them that I, you know, that I looked up to through my life. I’ve always paid attention to politics and then all of the sudden I get invited to like, hey we’re going to have some kind of sexual get-together at one of our homes. You should come by… What did you just ask me to do? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” Cawthorn said on

“Or the fact that you know there’s some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country. And of doing cocaine right in front of you,” the freshman Rep. added.

McCarthy threatened Madison Cawthorn and said there will be consequences if he doesn’t turn his life around.

According to reports, Cawthorn told McCarthy that his orgy and cocaine allegations were ‘exaggerated/untrue.’

NEWS: McCarthy says he told Madison Cawthorn during a meeting today that the freshman has lost his trust and he needs to take steps to turn his life around, or else there could be consequences. Also says Cawthorn admitted his orgy & cocaine allegations were exaggerated/untrue. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 30, 2022

