McConnell blocks vote on $2K checks, signals new package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked an attempt by Democrats to set up a stand-alone vote on increasing the amount of recently passed stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.
Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) both tried to get consent for the Senate to bring up legislation that passed the House in a 273-134 vote on Monday.
The GOP leader did not directly address why he objected.
But he signaled separately that he could package the increase in direct stimulus checks with a repeal of a tech shield that has emerged as a top target for Trump and election-related investigations.
“During this process, the president highlighted three additional issues of national significance he would like to see Congress tackle together,” McConnell said.
“Those are the three important subjects the president has linked together. This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus,” he added.
McConnell did not provide additional details about how he might bring the measures up. But tying the stimulus checks push to Section 230, a legal shield for tech companies, or to Trump’s unproven claims that widespread election fraud cost him his reelection would almost certainly undermine Democratic support for such legislation.
Schumer in his remarks Tuesday pressed for a vote on the $2,000 checks.
“The fastest way to get money into Americans’ pockets is to send some of their tax dollars right back from where they came. Two-thousand dollar stimulus checks could mean the difference between American families having groceries for a few extra weeks or going hungry,” Schumer said.
Sanders added that “the leaders of our country, President Trump, President-elect Biden, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are all in agreement. We have got to raise the direct payments to $2,000.”
Schumer asked to pass the bill, while Sanders tried to set up a vote on the House legislation on Wednesday. McConnell blocked both requests.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531968-mcconnell-blocks-vote-on-2k-checks-signals-new-package
8 thoughts on “McConnell blocks vote on $2K checks, signals new package”
You’re all full of crap! Don’t want us buying lots of good grade pitch forks, now do ya.
6 hundred will get us a plenty.
I’m looking at one of those the manure forks 🙂
S & M at it’s finest.
.
McConnell is a piece of shit, worthless old lady of a man who gives himself 25 thousand dollar a year salary increases. Scum bag…
If your homeless you receive nothing… nothing changes. Money is running out… money is always worth less. MONEY STOLEN AWAY… nobody is happy right now. the gov. is totally on the loose. Stay Safe! Bear Arms!!
I can’t help but notice that no one is pointing out that piece of shit Schumer is the one who called for a unanimous vote, which he 100% knew would fail. The bill to increase the $600 checks to $2000 now goes to McConnell to put on the Senate floor where the entire Senate will vote on it. If all Democrats in the Senate approve it and at least sixteen Republicans, it will pass. Make no mistake about it, I highly doubt this will pass, and the entire Congress is a brood of Communist vipers that care only about themselves. From the President down to the meter maid, they are ALL corrupt to the core.
they’ve given themselves increases in salary and pensions, those votes flew through the chamber like wildfire..
Do you honestly think they even give a shit? there is nothing left, what ever scraps there are, it goes to them, or to the invaders..
The entire Congress is so far removed from the American people that they don’t give a shit about anyone, and why should they? They are all career politicians that vote their pay and benefits without fail, and raises are always approved. The whole lot of them have to go.