MEDIA SILENT — Whitmer Up For IMPEACHMENT — HR324

HOUSE RESOLUTION NO.324

Reps. LaFave, Maddock and Rendon offered the following resolution:

A resolution directing the impeachment of Gretchen E. Whitmer, Governor of the state of Michigan, for corrupt conduct in office and crimes and misdemeanors.

Whereas, Article XI, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Michigan of 1963 states, in part:

The house of representatives shall have the sole power of impeaching civil officers for corrupt conduct in office or for crimes or misdemeanors, but a majority of the members elected thereto and serving therein shall be necessary to direct an impeachment.

; and

Whereas, In responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Gretchen E. Whitmer has acted in conflict with her constitutional duties as Governor. She has exceeded her constitutional authority, violated the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issued orders that are not in the best interests of the people of this state, and used the Pandemic as an opportunity to reward political allies. These actions are a matter of public record, primarily in the form of executive orders and the enforcement thereof; now, therefore, be it

Resolved by the House of Representatives, That Gretchen E. Whitmer, Governor of the state of Michigan, is impeached for corrupt conduct in office and for crimes and misdemeanors. The following Articles of Impeachment are adopted by the House of Representatives and shall be exhibited to the Senate:

ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT EXHIBITED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN IN THE NAME OF ITSELF AND OF THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN AGAINST GRETCHEN E. WHITMER, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN, IN MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT OF ITS IMPEACHMENT AGAINST HER FOR CORRUPT CONDUCT IN OFFICE AND FOR CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS.

www.legislature.mi.gov/documents/2019-2020/resolutionintroduced/House/htm/2020-HIR-0324.htm?fbclid=IwAR2ZUduKteZo8Y3Ae-uc0tuRnDUOD-6VH_jZ-mR9Vq5niIhqd6RgAs4-RXQ

