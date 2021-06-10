Medical Advisors to CDC: ‘Higher Than Expected’ Number of Cases of Heart Problems in Young Adults and Adolescents Following Covid Vaccination

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Last month it was reported the Centers for Disease Control was investigating potential heart problems in young adults and adolescents following Covid-19 vaccination.

The CDC said the mRNA ‘vaccines’ produced by Pfizer-BioNTech are ‘potentially’ causing the problem.

The FDA authorized the Pfizer gene therapy jabs for children as young as 12 earlier this month and now there are reports of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in teens.

The reports of myocarditis in teens is more common in males and typically occurs after the second dose of the jab.

Vaccine advisors to the CDC are now saying there are a “higher-than-expected” number of cases of heart problems in young adults following Covid vaccination.

Of course the CDC is pushing back and said benefits from Covid-19 vaccination outweigh the risks “including risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.”

CNN reported:

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who’ve recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The advisers’ statement, posted June 1 on the CDC website, strikes a different note from their statement about two weeks earlier, which said that the rates of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — were not higher among vaccinated people than among unvaccinated people. The June 1 report by a work group of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices states that within 30 days of receiving the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, “there was a higher number of observed than expected myocarditis/pericarditis cases in 16-24-year-olds.”

Dr. Cole recently sounded the alarm on Covid jabs during a radio interview.

“We’ve seen more deaths from this shot than all vaccines in the last 20 years combined — and that’s just in the first 4 to 5 months,” the Idaho doctor said during an appearance on Rose Unplugged 1320 WJAS.

Gateway Pundit