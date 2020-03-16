Mar 13, 2020
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=397
FROM 2009: Top scientists are saying that the current swine flu outbreak came from a vaccine lab, but you won’t hear that in the controlled corporate media. Nor will you hear about Bilderberg plans to use the pandemic hysteria to flex the muscles of their nascent global government. But you will hear all about it in this week’s episode of The Corbett Report.
2 thoughts on “Medical Martial Law”
excellent
I got laughed at today when trying to explain the corruption of the immune system by vaccines
The Model State Emergency Health Powers Act1 pdf
https://www.aapsonline.org/legis/msehpa2.pdf