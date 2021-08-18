Meet America’s Race Czars: A Shadowy Bureaucracy Deciding Who’s “Black Enough” to Get Government Perks

Revolver

For more than two hundred years, America’s vast resources and industrious population amassed the largest pile of wealth in history. Now, the forces that generated that wealth are disappearing, but it is still there for the taking. Everybody is maneuvering to get a piece.

What’s one of the best ways to carve out a profit for oneself? Easy. Take advantage of America’s quiet love of affirmative action.

Most Americans do not realize the full extent to which a racially based spoils system is fundamentally embedded in American economic life. They know about affirmative action in school admissions (though many mistakenly believe affirmative action is a “tiebreaker” as opposed to an enormous boost for the recipient). But the racial spoils system in America reaches much further and deeper into the very marrow of our Regime. Countless employers adhere to a racial caste system in order to avoid running afoul of federal civil rights investigators. And especially since last year’s “racial reckoning,” hundreds of major companies are pledging to hire contractors and make purchases based on skin color instead of simple merit. This representative announcement from Apple is just one of many:

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Thursday the iPhone maker will increase spending with black-owned partners in its supply chain and seek to increase minority representation among the firms it does business with. Cook made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter announcing a $100 million racial equity and justice initiative in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. [Reuters]

To get access to big government contracts and set-asides by major corporate actors, you need to be the right race. So, how is that decided?

For that, you can turn to a little known organization called the National Minority Supplier Development Council. The NMSDC’s goal is to help minority-owned businesses secure more business contracts, through relationships with both government and hundreds of major corporate partners, ranging from Facebook and Google, to Ford and GM, to Walmart and Coca-Cola.

How do you win a spot at NMSDC’s table? By convincing the organization’s officials that you deserve one of its coveted official Race Card™s to play for fun and profit. How does the NMSDC decide if you’re worthy of their coveted Race Card™? Simple: The group defines a minority as “an individual who is at least 25 percent Asian, Black, Hispanic or Native American.” To do that, one literally must submit a driver’s license, a passport, a birth certificate, or the birth certificate of one’s parent or child in order to prove one has the “right” racial group. And the NMSDC has a clear definition of who is right, and who is wrong:

There is a stark difference between knowing that you are an ethnic or racial minority [and] demonstrating through documentation that you are one. The most common way for applicants to demonstrate their ethnic or racial background is by producing the birth certificate or death certificate of a parent or grandparent during the certification process. The minimum documented proof of ethnicity requirement for any of the ethnic minority categories listed below is 25%. Groups that qualify as racial or ethnic minorities Asian-Indian A U.S. citizen whose origins are from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Asian-Pacific A U.S. citizen whose origins are from Japan, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, Thailand, Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific or the Northern Marianas. Black A U.S. citizen having origins in any of the Black racial groups of Africa. Hispanic A U.S. citizen of true-born Hispanic heritage, from any of the Spanish-speaking areas of the following regions: Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean Basin only. Brazilians (Afro-Brazilian, indigenous/Indian only) shall be listed under Hispanic designation for review and certification purposes. Native American A person who is an American Indian, Eskimo, Aleut or Native Hawaiian, and regarded as such by the community of which the person claims to be a part. Native Americans must be documented members of a North American tribe, band or otherwise organized group of native people who are indigenous to the continental United States and proof can be provided through a Native American Blood Degree Certificate (i.e., tribal registry letter, tribal roll register number). Groups not certifiable are those whose origins or heritage are of or from: Iberian Peninsula Spain, Portugal Asia Minor Region Peninsula between the Black Sea & the Mediterranean Persian Gulf Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, etc. Europe All European countries Northern Africa Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, etc.

