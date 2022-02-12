Meet The Drag Queen Biden Just Put In Charge Of Nuclear Waste

Welcome To Weimar America

Politico reported today that Sam Brinton has been appointed the new deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Energy Department’s Office of Nuclear Energy. Who is Sam Brinton? A “non-binary” drag queen into kink. In “their” own words:

Whether they are walking the halls of Congress to help educate the Hill on the differences in advanced nuclear reactors or belting out their favorite tunes with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC, it is hard to miss Sam Brinton’s passion for changing the world – and potentially their stilettos.

As Jon Miller put it, “even in Weimar, this kind of perverted degeneracy was kept underground”.

This is the Biden’s new Dept of Energy hire: gender fluid with a background in having sex with animals, “kink,” and drag. Even in Weimar, this kind of perverted degeneracy was kept underground. One can only think what the eventual counterreaction will be. pic.twitter.com/C2POkwOwUa — JON MILLER (@MillerStream) February 10, 2022

Brinton is also what’s known as a “pup handler”.

Sam is a pup handler. More on that here: https://t.co/EnWGpd0Imh pic.twitter.com/QQUrrQRSsv — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2022

At least the Biden Administration has found something to distract us from that 7.5% CPI print. Speaking of which…

