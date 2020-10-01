Meet-up

A Full Moon Gift!!

Something wonderful happened today. Trenchers, who have for years lived only 9 miles apart, meet for the first time, in person, face-to-face. Wow. Galen and her husband, Kelly, meet Norm. It was great camaraderie and conversation as we each conveyed our vision of taking down tyranny. Ha!! No easy task. But talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, and yeah, we know it won’t be pretty.

A word about Norm. This is a quality human being. Kelly and I felt so blessed to have met him. I can say he truly and fearlessly walks his talk. I can also say that had I a son, I’d want him to be much like Norm: kind, generous, strong, and fully committed to the fight. He speaks Japanese, is adept in martial arts (the Japanese sword variety), and has many other talents (too many to list). Speaking of “generous”… Norm treated us to a Japanese feast, in a cozy corner of an authentic Japanese eatery. Gourmet and delicious. And he came bearing gifts of homemade edibles, peach brandy, and more beautiful bottles of other kindly spirits. It was early Christmas.

And we talked of The Bill of Rights and of everything standing in the way of it. And we talked of Henry and the gift he gives us through his unwavering stance against the tyrants. And we acknowledged all the smart, non-compromising Trenchers. We named names and applauded.

So now there is a bit more support in the neighborhood and that feels terrific and sane. And I just had to tell you guys.

🙂

galen