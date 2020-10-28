Meet Walter Wallace Jr, The Career Criminal Whose Shooting by Police Triggered Riots in Philly

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

Black Lives Matter rioting and looting in Philadelphia on Monday night was triggered in response to police shooting a career criminal with a lengthy record who charged at them with a knife.

Walter Wallace Jr, 27, has so many mugshots I couldn’t fit them all into one properly-sized header image.

The media, which has done everything in their power to either ignore or cover-up the BLM riots in Philly, chose to use what appears to be a high school prom photo of Wallace in their stories — which didn’t dare use the “R-word” (i.e. riots) despite having over a dozen mugshots at their disposal.

Read the rest here: http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61859