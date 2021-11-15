I’m running for governor.
Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us.
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021
Posted: November 15, 2021
2 thoughts on “Mega gun-grabber resurfaces”
That “Hell, yeah” moment:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yW1HPoqqB_8
Just what Texas needs. Here he explains how he’ll take ’em:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cr0L_L9LeU8
