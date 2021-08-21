Melbourne anti-lockdown rally: Thousands flood CBD as 218 arrested and six police hospitalised

Daily Mail

An anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne attended by more than 4,000 protesters turned violent when demonstrators clashed with police who were forced to use tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on the crowd, as smaller protests erupted in Sydney, Brisbane and Cairns.

The largest of the three ‘freedom’ rallies in Melbourne congregated on the corner of Elizabeth and Bourke street in the CBD on Saturday morning and escalated during the afternoon despite Premier Dan Andrews saying the state is on the verge of a Covid catastrophe.

The Melbourne protests continued for several hours and at times the emboldened protesters appeared to outnumber police, breaking through police barricades.

By late afternoon seven officers had been injured with six hospitalised – including two with suspected broken noses, one with a broken thumb and the others with concussions – and 218 protesters arrested.

Police issued 236 fines of at least $5,452 for breaching the CHO directions, and have three people in custody for assaulting police.

Read the rest and see the pics and videos here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9914143/Melbourne-anti-lockdown-rally-Thousands-flood-CBD-218-arrested-six-police-hospitalised.html