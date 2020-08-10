Posted: August 10, 2020 Categories: Videos Melbourne has imprisoned it’s own people. Over the death of 7 elderly individuals – 4 aged 80+ Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL Aug 3, 2020 Katie Hopkins on Corona madness. Just how much freedom are you willing for the state to take away? Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Melbourne has imprisoned it’s own people. Over the death of 7 elderly individuals – 4 aged 80+”
Good gawd. Ridiculous
I bet many Australians are ever so sorry that they surrendered their firearms to their government.