Posted: August 6, 2020 Categories: Videos Melbourne Police Salivate: We will smash your windows, we will arrest you, we will detain you. Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL Aug 3, 2020 Katie Hopkins on the massive power grab by the police in Australia – clearly enjoying their new powers. watch this mans facial tic as he salivates at his own power
2 thoughts on “Melbourne Police Salivate: We will smash your windows, we will arrest you, we will detain you.”
I take it he don’t like us.
Some quotes I recently came across:
“I am more resolute because all have denied me, more resolute than I could ever have been had all accepted me. I heed not, and have never heeded majorities, or ridicule. And the threat of what is called hell is little or nothing to me.”
— Author Kenneth Patchen
“Specifically they (Antifa) object to statements like, ‘I may disagree with what you have to say, but I would give my life to defend it.’ They reject that. They believe that free speech itself is a tool of oppression.”
— Professor Jonathan Turley
“This corona ‘crisis’ is not about health; it is about control. It is about the abolishment of a free society and the introduction of an enslaved society. The planners of this attack counted on Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx and their accomplices in government and the media to instill sufficient fear into the hearts of the American people so as to cause them to give up essential Liberty in order to stay safe. … The so-called new normal is nothing more than the old totalitarianism.”
— Pastor Chuck Baldwin
“The most common symptom of Covid-19 is that you feel just fine.”
— Journalist Peter Hitchens
Let that last one sink in.
