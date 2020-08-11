Melbourne woman choked by Victoria Police as she resists arrest for not wearing a face mask.





Aug 10, 2020

Melbourne woman claims to be choked around the neck as she resists arrest by Victoria Police. This has been a reoccurring issue throughout Victoria ever since the newly introduced law stating that face masks are compulsory in Melbourne, while in a public area. However, there are exceptions. Could this have been dealt with differently? Should she have handed over her letter of exemption to Police?