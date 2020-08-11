Aug 10, 2020
Melbourne woman claims to be choked around the neck as she resists arrest by Victoria Police. This has been a reoccurring issue throughout Victoria ever since the newly introduced law stating that face masks are compulsory in Melbourne, while in a public area. However, there are exceptions. Could this have been dealt with differently? Should she have handed over her letter of exemption to Police?
3 thoughts on “Melbourne woman choked by Victoria Police as she resists arrest for not wearing a face mask.”
Sexual overtones, no? Soft porn on public street? And fk the yelling man, for doing NOTHING for his girlfriend. NOTHING but fkng YELLING!!
Many will want to answer the last question the vid asks.
.
He wouldn’t be my boyfriend after this episode. She was tougher on those cops than he was for sure!! Cameras don’t stop thugs!
Well where do you start?, you could bring up old footage from WWII of this exact same thing taking place and no one would disagree that those criminals in uniforms doing what they did in the old footage should have been executed on the spot by the “Citizenry” of the day.
People all the time, say, why didn’t people just walk up and shoot those few Nazi Soldiers or Later Satsi agents et al., I guess it was and is of the same apathy of the general population at large now.
As I watch this thinking, if that was my daughter, it would be all out total war on these mthrfkrs and their criminal system.
This has to stop now, people are going to have to get serious about shutting down all of this BS.
All those brave tough cops talking tough and roughing up a girl (who he couldn’t even subdue by the way) yet if they are faced with a bunch of commie BLM types, they dare not approach or even say anything tough back to them, but they’ll jump on anyone fighting them back as we have seen.
This stuff only leads to death camps people. I know I’m preaching to the choir.