A woman in Cherry Street, Werribee – a suburb in Victoria Australia – has set herself on fire due to the draconian mandates that is forcing Victorians to get a Covid jab or be locked out of Dictator Dan Andrews’ “vaccinated economy.”
The unknown woman parked her car and blocked off a road in Cherry street and had four cans of petrol which she poured on herself
The woman placed a sign on her car saying “NO ONE CARES, MANDATES ARE KILLING US”. Police attended to find she had 4 cans of petrol in the car. Officers tried to talk with her but she ultimately ended up setting herself on fire after telling police she had nothing left.
It’s unclear what condition the woman is in at this stage as this is a developing story.
A video posted by Wyndham TV on a Facebook live stream shows the aftermath of the incident.
Witnesses at the scene confirmed the woman set herself on fire.
3 thoughts on “Melbourne Woman Sets Herself On Fire Inside Car With Sign: “NO ONE CARES, MANDATES ARE KILLING US””
Had nothing left. I must admit, this same feeling has crossed my mind. Trenchers, this is what it’s coming to. This is what people are being reduced to. God damn us who sit by and will do nothing about this. Death to them all. Do what we know we have to do.
I don’t think anyone can predict the next move and that seems to explain the delay? “God damn us” no Jamal hun, they are the damned. It’s apparently gonna play out, I think tribes will form? All who are taught their authority over “government “. Hang in there you are needed Brother.
This is to damn sad lets nail there ass . They want us dead or enslave and I am slave and coward to no one