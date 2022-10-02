Members of Jewish sect escape detention center in Mexico

Around 20 members of an extreme ultra-orthodox Jewish sect overpowered guards and escaped a government shelter in southern Mexico. They had been held there following the arrest of one of their leaders last Friday on organised crime and human trafficking allegations. Mostly made up of children wearing long, flowing robes, members of the Lev Tahor sect pushed their way out of the complex Wednesday night, climbing over a guard who had fallen to the ground. Local police, National Guard and Mexico’s immigration agency said they did not pursue those who fled.