Memoirs of an Illuminati Girlfriend ~ Deep State Insider Revelations on Presidential Grooming & Donald Trump

Educate Yourself

[Ken Adachi Note: This is a bombshell email sent to Henry Makow. I haven’t read such high level insider revelations since reading Brice Taylor’s Thanks for the Memories book in 1999/ Gretcchen puts a very accurate face on the typical Illuminati family members who’s dragged into these ‘training’ programs. How many of these Elite-family children have died from drug or alcohol abuse or suicide due to the horrors that they were subjected to while very young children in order to be groomed into “tomorrow leaders”? This EVIL must end and the more you know about it, the sooner it will come to an end. ..]

© Copyright 2020 Educate-Yourself.org All Rights Reserved.

Source:

https://www.henrymakow.com/2020/10/gretchen-memoirs-of-an-illuminati-girlfriend.html

“Deep State Insider Revelations on Presidential Grooming & Donald Trump”

By Gretchen

In 1992, in my late teens, I was a beautiful girl modeling in NYC, when I met and fell in love with a mysterious “Illuminati” man, who swept me into the world of the Deep State.

Over the next several years, we traveled the world to palatial mansion parties, dinners with VIPs at five-star restaurants, and private clubs like the Bohemian Grove and yes, members bring in women.

At the Grove, I met Henry Kissinger, Donald Rumsfeld, presidents of banks and corporations, judges, and other power players, who work behind the scenes, and many of these same people are also members of The Council on Foreign Relations.

This world appears to have a power structure in rings of ascending power or a hierarchical pyramid, with a top cabal of elites. The men discussed business deals, political strategies and joked, while I intuitively knew to keep quiet.

At the Grove, I also met young men, often first-born, who were made to feel special for being recruited into a secret CIA U.S. presidential grooming military program (“groomies”). I learned about this from overhearing various conversations because I believe my mystery man was somehow involved as a handler of these potential future U.S. Presidents.

They recruited them from within the CIA, military, and high level (33 degrees and above) Masonic families. I remember in the beginning these men were passionate, patriotic, and nationalistic; one was waving a small US flag. These men were a mix of Republicans and Democrats with opinions and ideas about what they wanted to do to make a better America.

However, each man soon realized, like any soldier, that they had to follow the orders of their commanders, this cabal of elites, who control both sides and makes all the decisions. Thus, their individual ideas were dropped, and instead the elites’ “big ideas” were adopted. Occasionally, there were moments where I made small talk.

I remember once speaking with a ‘groomie,’ it was an election year and I asked him, whom he was voting for. He replied, “You know, I’m being groomed for President.”

I nodded, “Yea, I know,”

He continued, “Well, They have not decided which side They are going to put me on, so I’m not allowed to say which side I voted for.”

The elite cabal used occult practices to systematically brainwash or mind control these men over time. I witnessed them change from being confident and caring about America into being cool, globalists, where even the Fourth of July celebrations were distained.

Thus any creativity was crushed and they somehow became dumbed-down, as they fell into mimicking lockstep. The grooming program included learning how to be expert liars, and to live in two worlds, with a split Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hide personality. Each groomie spent time with former U. S. Presidents at their secret grand estates, which are in foreign countries with armed security, (so don’t be fooled that Jimmy Carter “shuns riches, lives modestly”).