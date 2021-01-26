Memorializing Resolution Urging States to Immediately Enact a Vaccine Bill of Rights

America’s Frontline Doctors

Summary

A MEMORIALIZING RESOLUTION for the State of [INSERT STATE] to protect its citizens against unconstitutional and medically irresponsible COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Whereas the Founders designated that a Bill of Rights was necessary to guard individual liberty against encroachments from state and federal actors, public and private; and

Whereas the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution explicitly directs states not to “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws”; and

Whereas 40 percent of respondents in at least one US poll reported that they would opt out of taking experimental COVID vaccines; and

Whereas it is neither feasible nor safe to vaccinate COVID-19 recovered patients, consistent with the FDA/Pfizer/Moderna protocols which excluded COVID-19 recovered patients; and

Whereas it is neither feasible nor safe to mandate vaccination given the large number of COVID-19 recovered patients and others for whom the vaccine should not be administered, such as patients with post-natural infections, waning titers, allergic reactions, as well as childbearing women, etc.; and

Whereas public and private measures are nonetheless being considered to mandate vaccinations in order to participate in certain public activities and functions of daily American life, including but not limited to: employment, in-person school attendance, public transportation, and concert performances; and

Whereas “vaccine passports,” “digital health IDs,” and other such required documentation pose substantial risks to personal privacy and equal treatment before the law for all citizens of [INSERT STATE] as well as the United States generally; and

Whereas administration of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines according to guidelines established by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices do not provide adequate protections for average Americans concerned about potential health hazards associated with the inoculations; and

Whereas the public is entitled to receive unbiased, transparent, easily accessible medical information related to all vaccines from their public health officials; and

Whereas the emergency powers assumed by the chief executives of certain states as well as municipal leaders violate certain unalienable rights guaranteed under the US Constitution and its and Bill of Rights and therefore deserve redress; and

Whereas while these legitimate grievances are pursued by the courts of various states, state lawmakers must enshrine certain rights against encroachment by decrees that are not medically or scientifically indicated, such as vaccine mandates, in order to ensure the continuity of these rights; and

Whereas that a COVID-19 Vaccine Bill of Rights memorialized by this resolution against COVID-19 vaccine mandates provides an example of adoption for other legislative bodies across the United States to be recognized and upheld by the attorneys general of those states; and Whereas that the major principles of this Vaccine Bill of Rights will include a minimum of four (4) of the following six (6) provisions: No persons will be mandated, coerced, forced or pressured to take an experimental or “investigational” medication.

No physician or nurse shall be asked by an employer to promote a COVID-19 vaccine.

All persons reserve the right, at all times, to determine what is in their own best medical interest without threat to their livelihood or freedom of movement.

All persons must be given access to independent information to help them determine what is in their own best medical interest, including the risk of death based upon age/condition from contracting COVID-19 naturally. This must include information from sources that are independent of a conflict of interest. For example, pharmaceutical companies have an inherent conflict of interest, as do government or quasi-government institutions. Such information can be included but cannot be the sole source of information.

The frail elderly are additionally entitled to a knowledgeable, independent advocate with medical training to help them determine their own medical interest.

Private businesses operating within the jurisdiction have no legal authority to require or mandate or coerce medication or experimental medication for any persons; and Whereas technical guidance for employers released by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in December should not be understood to undermine employee constitutional rights laid out herein; and Whereas state legislative bodies must practice oversight of such federal assistance consistent with their enumerated powers; and Whereas out-of-state commercial vendors, including Ticketmaster, cannot require venue operators and organizers to mandate proof of vaccination from concertgoers and other paying customers before freely entering a venue on private or public property; and Whereas K-12 vaccinations cannot be required without certain clear and consistent exemptions applied, among them medical and conscience clauses, or risk forfeiting a district’s or school board’s authority in the State of [INSERT STATE] to authorize such a mandate, nor can a vaccine mandate for these populations be a factor in state school-aid funding; and Whereas interstate carriers such as airlines and all forms of public transit calling for so-called “vaccine passports” as a condition of entry cannot be allowed to operate with state licensure and waivers, and furthermore this resolution would call on federal entities such as the FAA to issue new rules prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for all carrier crews and customers; and