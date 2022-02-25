Men between 18-60 barred from leaving Ukraine

Citizen Free Press

Daniil Menshikov, head of customs in Lvov, says that "men aged 18-60 will not be allowed to leave the country". "Please do not panic and do not try to cross the border on your own! Victory is ours! Glory to Ukraine!", he adds. pic.twitter.com/3qg0QRDHBT

— Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) February 24, 2022