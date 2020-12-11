Dec 9, 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel begs Germans to follow coronavirus restrictions in an unusually emotional appeal ahead of Christmas. She urged Germans to heed scientists’ warnings and calls for stricter lockdown measures in a passionate speech: “Europe is where it is today thanks to the Enlightenment and the belief that there are scientific findings which are real and should be followed.”
You can watch her full speech here: https://youtu.be/aPg8r9vyaIU
4 thoughts on “Merkel gets emotional in speech”
If a crocodile and a pit viper had a baby..
*Apologies to both
Germans getting fooled again by (((politicians))) they think care about them and expect different results. Same as here but WE have the tools. Let’s make it count and be done with these parasites and their sayanim forever.
The only thing she’s emotional over is not enough deaths
And that possibly she could be among them soon
Hey news flash bitch
Argentina don’t want yer kind anymore
Crocodile tears, eh? Heck she even looks like a crocodile! Bwahahahahahahahahahahah!
Too bad one of those deaths hasn’t been hers, Communist old hag.