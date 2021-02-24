Posted: February 23, 2021 Categories: Videos Merrick Garland gives emotional response to senator’s question CNN Feb 22, 2021 US Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland said he feels an obligation to the nation that took his family is after they fled anti-semitism and persecution. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Merrick Garland gives emotional response to senator’s question”
I live in jew land!!
Dual-citizen-speak:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCkk8rnZEZo&feature=emb_logo
