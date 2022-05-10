Merrick Garland Has Announced the Office of Environmental Justice

More government control isn’t the answer, but it also depends on who you ask. According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, there should be more federal government bodies to control the American people.

Garland announced that the U.S. Department of Justice is creating an Office of Environmental Justice (OEJ), which comes a week after President Joe Biden announced he was going to spend a massive amount of money to make the U.S. military more climate-friendly.

This new office is intended to strengthen Biden’s “environmental Justice enforcement strategy.” Why is this happening? Most likely because the Democrat party knows that they have to act quickly before the 2022 midterm elections.

Garland said, “First, consistent with the President’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, we are issuing a comprehensive environmental justice enforcement strategy.”

In terms of the climate, that doesn’t make sense. The United States doesn’t pollute the air nearly as much as many places around the world.

This is another form of The U.S. becoming the world police. Ironically, the push for imported oil by Biden’s administration is contributing to pollution more than it’s helping. Placing oil production outside of U.S. borders decreases regulation and damages the environment more than producing it within our borders.

Garland also said, “Administrator Regan and I know that the communities most impacted by environmental harm are not isolated in any one part of our country. Environmental crime and injustice touch communities in all our cities, towns, rural areas, and on Tribal lands.”

Along with gas prices that have risen suddenly and food shortages on the way, policing the environment at this time isn’t going to help. If the federal government wanted to lower pollution around the world, the federal regulations would be loosened on manufacturing and oil production stateside.

Ultimately, that’s not the goal. The goal is to keep pollution as low as possible and blame the rest of the world — mainly conservatives — for the “climate crisis” while importing all of our products. It’s a backward way to the solution that will allow the federal government to target energy companies and individuals that don’t fall in line with their policies.

