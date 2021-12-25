Posted: December 25, 2021 Categories: Pics Merry Christmas From the Trenches! Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
8 thoughts on “Merry Christmas From the Trenches!”
Merry Christmas to all you patriots in the Trenches!!
Calling all wise men to mount up to the fight for humanity.
Merry CHRISTmas all.
Gold, frankincense, and guns. That’d be the “gold” of common sense.
Merry Christmas to all the Trenchers and to all of you I say “Thank You!!” That’s for all I learn from you every single day, and for going the distance to help our Bill of Rights to again be respected and honored as our Supreme Law of the Land. And also, thank you for not giving up when it would be so easy to give up, to walk away and lead a quiet life. But instead, you stay and fight, sometimes risking everything by the things you say and write. Brave is too small a word.
And lastly, I am remembering Koyote and the others no longer with us. They left an indelible footprint for freedom and will never be forgotten. To them and all of us, I say Merry Christmas, it’s an honor to know you, and may strength and vision bless our resolve.
For Those Who Can’t Be Here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGUUcM8_87A
We made it to another Christmas.
Merry Christmas Henry, Laura and trenchers.
I think this is my 11th Christmas here.
Nottoobitter
Farbeyondbitter
Ryan(the self-ruler). (Actually forgot about that name)
Ed Teach
Merry Christmas Henry, Laura and all my brother and sister trenchers!!!
Merry Christmas!!!! It’s 80 degrees in Texas!!
A California Christmas.
Just keep the Californians out of Texas. lol
Merry Christmas to all Trenchers present and future!
What can one say, Galen said it nicely! Ed is Correct, we made it to another Christmas…
While most of us relish our traditions, it marks another year without eliminating the evil that overhangs us all!
Henry and His own have become the bright star that hungry minds seek, let’s all keep bringing people to the trenches and continue preparing for what must come….!
Aloha and love from the Islands