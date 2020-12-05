Posted: December 5, 2020 Categories: Music Merry F’n Christmas By Chip Taylor Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Merry F’n Christmas By Chip Taylor”
The lyrics:
Do unto others – as you would have them do unto you
Merry f’n Christmas
Behind walls, behind bars, behind scars – reaching out to you
Merry f’n Christmas
We’ve been too long on the border line
not enough love – not enough time
Lonely children behind an iron door
Merry f’n Christmas
Can you feed just one – then you can try one more
Merry f’n Christmas
We have been too long in the rise and shine
with the sparkling Jesus on the border line
And we’re standin ‘on the edge of time
there’s not enough love on the borderline
Got no money – got no job – I got mouths to feed
Merry f’n Christmas
People so much in a hurry – they do not even stop to look at me
Merry Eff’n Christmas
We’ve been too long in the yours & mine
just not enough kindness on the borderline
Do unto others – as you would have them do unto you
Merry f’n Christmas
Behind walls, behind bars, behind scars – reaching out to you
Merry f’n Christmas
We’ve been too long in the rise and shine
with the sparkling Jesus
with the sparkling Jesus
with the sparkling Jesus ………….. on the borderline
.