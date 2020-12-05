One thought on “Merry F’n Christmas By Chip Taylor

  1. The lyrics:
    Do unto others – as you would have them do unto you
    Merry f’n Christmas
    Behind walls, behind bars, behind scars – reaching out to you
    Merry f’n Christmas

    We’ve been too long on the border line
    not enough love – not enough time

    Lonely children behind an iron door
    Merry f’n Christmas
    Can you feed just one – then you can try one more
    Merry f’n Christmas

    We have been too long in the rise and shine
    with the sparkling Jesus on the border line

    And we’re standin ‘on the edge of time
    there’s not enough love on the borderline

    Got no money – got no job – I got mouths to feed
    Merry f’n Christmas
    People so much in a hurry – they do not even stop to look at me
    Merry Eff’n Christmas

    We’ve been too long in the yours & mine
    just not enough kindness on the borderline

    Do unto others – as you would have them do unto you
    Merry f’n Christmas
    Behind walls, behind bars, behind scars – reaching out to you
    Merry f’n Christmas

    We’ve been too long in the rise and shine
    with the sparkling Jesus
    with the sparkling Jesus
    with the sparkling Jesus ………….. on the borderline

