Michael Moore’s Proposed 2nd Amendment Repeal: As Impossible As It Is Evil

Ammoland – by David Codrea

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “THE 28th AMENDMENT: My proposal to repeal and replace the 2nd Amendment,” the new propaganda “documentarian” Michael Moore offers on his website. In essence, he’s presuming himself to be wiser and more educated than the Founders and goes about “proving” it by replacing one sentence with eight sections of convoluted prohibitions designed to usher in a totalitarian monopoly of violence.

That becomes a moot point when one side controls all the guns. The words will mean what the rulers say they mean.

Let’s start with Section 1. It’s the only one I will address in detail because it demonstrates right out of the starting gate how ignorant Moore’s understanding of the Constitution is.

“The inalienable right of a free people to be kept safe from gun violence and the fear thereof must not be infringed and shall be protected by the Congress and the States,” Moore bloviates. “This Amendment thus repeals and replaces the Second Amendment.”

Unalienable (that’s the word used in the Declaration) rights are not created and then bestowed by the government. When it comes to the Second Amendment, the Supreme Court has recognized and reconfirmed this in the Heller case:

“This is not a right granted by the Constitution. Neither is it in any manner dependent upon that instrument for its existence.”

(As an aside, having a “right … to be kept safe” implies a duty to protect on the part of someone else, that is, a demand on third parties to put their life on the line to save yours, with penalties should they fail. As for a right not to fear, does it get any more subjective, especially with the prohibitionists doing everything they can to spook the herd every chance they get?)

Going back to what SCOTUS acknowledged, if you could “repeal the Second Amendment,” that would still not repeal the individual right to keep and bear arms. Just because a tyrant says your rights are rescinded does not make it so, and at that point, it boils down to whether millions of armed victims of state-initiated force or fraud decide to obey or resist those claiming false sovereignty over their rights.

With what Moore demands, that choice is clear.

He wants mandatory annual licensing and registration, prior restraints, waiting periods, undefined “mental health” disqualifiers, “vetting” with the ability of those who don’t want you to have a gun to see you denied, mandatory training and tests, a minimum age of 25, disapproved gun bans, ammunition bans…

Applied to a 100 million + gun owners? Any idea on the resources all this would require?

No worries. He’s got another bright idea that ought to eliminate just about everything and everybody the government doesn’t approve of from having a gun:

“No weapons of any kind whose sole intention is the premeditated elimination of human life are considered legal. Congress may create future restrictions as this amendment specifically does not grant any American the ‘right’ to own any weapon.”

There goes the right to resist tyranny. And remember, Joe Biden shooting his shotgun through a door shows a premeditated attempt to eliminate human life.

Does anybody see a designated power in the Constitution authorizing Congress to “grant” rights? Recall that not just the Constitution but the Bill of Rights came with a Preamble to make clear that the intent was to empower the people and restrain the government:

“THE Conventions of a number of the States, having at the time of their adopting the Constitution, expressed a desire, in order to prevent misconstruction or abuse of its powers, that further declaratory and restrictive clauses should be added: And as extending the ground of public confidence in the Government, will best ensure the beneficent ends of its institution.”

That’s why it’s not called the Bill of Powers.

Moore’s next section is a warning to all you “Only Ones” who will be “just following orders” and enforcing this abomination—say or do anything that can be construed as traditionally American, and it’ll be your turn in the barrel. Hey, if the state doesn’t respect the Second Amendment, why would it worry about honoring the First?

Moore ends his screed with the terms of surrender, basically a mandate to obey or die:

“Persons already owning any of the above banned firearms, and who do not fall into the legal groups of restricted firearms owners, will have one month from the ratification of this Amendment to turn in their firearms for destruction by local law enforcement. These local authorities may organize a gun buy-back program to assist in this effort.”

In the words of Austin Powers’ Dr. Evil, “How about ‘No’?” And again, just as a theoretical and to show how ludicrous what this idiot calls for is, how many tens of millions of gun owners would be caught up in this net, and what kind of impossible resources and timeline would this require?

There’s also the civil precedent established in Printz v. United States that local cops can’t be dragooned into performing federal infringements. Then add to all this what it takes to amend the Constitution. Moore is dreaming out loud for his ridiculous fanboys (check some of these effete imbeciles out in the comments on his site). That and trolling for attention.

This isn’t the first time Moore has called to repeal 2A. And it won’t be the first time I have called on NRA to expel Moore, who claims to be a Life Member (it’s actually the third in the last 20 years — to my knowledge, he has never renounced it and was still publicly claiming membership in 2019). Yet per the Bylaws:

“Any individual or organization member may be suspended or expelled for good cause, including, but not limited to, any conduct which is contrary to, or in violation of the Bylaws of the Association.”

Calling for repeal of the Second Amendment, “a complete gun ban in the U.S.,” and calling NRA a “terrorist organization” certainly seems to violate the “eligibility” requirement to “subscribe to the objectives and purposes of the Association.”

“But wait,” as late TV pitchman Billy Mays used to say, “there’s more!” There always is with megalomaniacal control freaks.

Not satisfied with remaking the Bill of Rights in his own image, earlier this month, Moore “rewrote” the Declaration of Independence to issue “demands,” to “insist” on reparations for blacks, and the removal of “every single Republican from office.” Additionally, he makes the following threat that demonstrates, if nothing else, how the guy thinks the universe revolves around his navel (presuming he can find it):

“Until women’s rights have been fully reinstated, and their equal rights are enshrined in our Constitution (now that the required 38 states have passed the Equal Rights Amendment), I will not shut up about this. If you invite me to dinner that’s all I’m gonna talk about. Have me over to your party and it’s going to be, “Dobbs, Dobbs, and more Dobbs!” And I won’t stop until Roe is reinstated and 51% of Congress is female.”

Well, that’s easy enough to fix. I haven’t been this filled with dread since David Hogg threatened not to have children (for Michael to abort?).

Make no mistake: His totalitarian position, and that’s exactly what it is, is “Surrender and obey or be destroyed.” His sick ego invites civil war and untold deaths unless his demands are met. As long as it’s someone else doing the fighting — no one expects multimillionaire Marxist revolutionaries to lead by example, do they? And so much for the fraudulent “inalienable” nature of his “Section 1” guarantee to keep people “safe from gun violence and the fear thereof.”

The “secret” the would-be controllers don’t want people to realize is that as battered as it is, the Second Amendment still offers the last best hope against tyranny. That’s why there are no general confiscation orders from those who would like nothing better. As much as they want to establish an unchallengeable monopoly of violence, a critical mass of gun owners simply will not disarm. We just won’t.

That triggers their impotent rage and hate because they know that we are armed and everywhere.

