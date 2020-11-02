Michigan Gun Stores Cleaned Out Over Fears About Election Unrest

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

Gun stores in Michigan are being “cleaned out” by people buying firearms for the first time over fears that there could be massive civil unrest following tomorrow’s presidential election.

Detroit gun shop owner Bill Kucyk told Sky News that his store was being inundated by people who don’t really know how to purchase or handle weapons but are desperate to acquire them.

“They don’t even know the process,” said Kucyk. “They just want to buy guns – and I’m getting about a hundred calls a day about it,” he added.

Kucyk said he was struggling to keep up with demand as people clamor to stock up on guns before what many fear could be weeks of intense rioting should the election result be contested.

“Normally I’d have about a hundred guns in this cabinet but they’ve been sold twice over. The store has been cleaned out several times,” he commented.

Lexus Lewis, a young mother of two, was attempting to buy a shotgun but “was struggling to hold up to her shoulder” according to the report, with Kucyk remarking, “She’s going to need some serious training to use that.”

Lewis said that she was scared of what people were capable of doing given recent events.

“All of this is new,” she said. “I’ve always been a little insecure living in Detroit, Michigan, but it’s all new to me… people are doing things that we’ve never even thought about doing before… taking it to limits that we never thought about going before.”

The rest of the article goes on to blame the emergence of “militia groups” as the reason for why people are buying guns, completely ignoring the real reason, which is the fact that left-wing extremists representing Antifa and Black Lives Matter have been rioting in American cities for the last 5 months.

