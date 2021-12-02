Michigan school shooting, more threats prompt multiple districts to cancel classes

Yahoo News – NBC

Multiple school districts in suburban Detroit will be closed Thursday due to threats of more violence in the wake of the tragic Oxford High School shooting that left four dead.

Bloomfield Hills School District Superintendent Pat Watson wrote in a notice published at 11 p.m. Wednesday that its schools would be closed after “BHS and other communities across the region have received numerous reports of threats of violence circulating on social media.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday,” he said, noting that the district is in contact with Bloomfield Township Police over the rumors.

Holly Area Schools also announced their schools will be closed Thursday and Friday “out of an abundance of caution” following “multiple reports of a potential shooting threat against Holly Area Schools that have been posted on social media,” District Superintendent Scott Roper and Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh said in a joint statement.

A joint investigation was launched with the district and the Holly Police Department, which produced “no source for the original threat” and deemed the threat as “not credible due to a lack of evidence.”

Other systems that will be closed Thursday include Troy Schools, Rochester Community Schools, Brandon School District, Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, Lake Orion Community Schools, Clawson Public Schools, Warren Consolidated Schools, Hazel Park Schools, Avondale School District, West Bloomfield School District and Lamphere Schools.

The Oxford Community Schools, the Oakland County district where the shooting took place, will be closed through the rest of the week, officials said in a post on the system’s website.

“As we grapple with the horrific tragedy in our school community, we grieve the students who lost their lives and we ache for all those who have been injured and impacted. We appreciate the heartfelt outpouring of support we have received from across our community, our state, and our nation,” the district said in a statement.

In addition to the four fatalities, the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School left seven other people, including a teacher, seriously wounded.

The suspect was identified as Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Wednesday. He was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a news conference Wednesday that the shooting was planned and was “not just an impulsive act.”

