Microsoft will forcibly open some websites in Edge instead of Internet Explorer

ZDNet – by Catalin Cimpanu

Big changes are coming to Internet Explorer.

Starting next month, users trying to access certain websites will see IE refuse to load the URL and automatically open the site in Edge instead.

This forced IE-to-Edge behavior is part of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer deprecation plans.

Microsoft has been gradually rolling out the feature for testing purposes for some Windows users since the release of Edge 84 this summer.

However, with the release of Edge 87, scheduled for next month, Microsoft plans to enable the forced IE-to-Edge action for all IE users.

Forced IE-to-Edge behavior enabled for only 1,156 websites

At the core of this new feature is a new DLL file that Microsoft has been silently adding inside Edge installations over the summer.

