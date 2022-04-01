Migrant Caravan en Route to US Border After Biden Announces End to Title 42 Restrictions

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he is planning on dropping a Trump-era order blocking asylum seekers at the US border on May 23.

Title 42 was used by President Trump in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the Covid pandemic.

Migrants camped out in Tapachula, Mexico (Guatemala border) answered Biden’s invitation to the US border.

The migrants in Tapachula this week announced they will be leaving the refugee camp on Friday and heading to the US border now that Joe Biden announced he is ending Title 42.

“Fellow migrants, we’re leaving Tapachula very early on Friday!” a migrant shouted into a megaphone.

The Daily Mail reported:

Hundreds of migrants who have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico for weeks said they are planning to set off to the U.S. in a caravan on Friday after Joe Biden announced he would end the Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border on May 23. Video of migrants at a refugee camp in the city near the Mexican-Guatemalan border captured the moment the migrants called on the Mexican government for aid and announced their plan to travel. Those who will take part in the Tapachula caravan told Focus News that the had ‘no other alternative’ as resources for them in the city have dried up. Luis Rey Garcia Villagran, director of the Center for Human Dignification, told the local news outlet that the migrants needed to leave because conditions in the camp of deteriorated greatly since they arrived weeks ago. He added that the migrants willing to walk for days to Mexico City to legitimize their immigration status and aim for entry into the US.

Border crossing could triple once the asylum restrictions are lifted.

