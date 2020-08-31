Mike Adams of Natural News is Fanatically Pro-Mask

I first heard of this from Dr. Mercola. Mike Adams of Natural News is fanatically Pro-mask. Adams has lost all credibility forever. 🙄😒

🚫😷💉🚫 https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-10-lockdowns-could-be-ended-now-wear-a-mask.html

Adams writes “The degree of selfishness and stupidity among those who refuse to wear masks in public is truly stunning.”

Ironically twitter refuses to allow the link to Mike Adam’s Natural news pro-mask garbage, Twitter says the link is ‘dangerous ‘

The title is “This is the answer: All the lockdowns could be ended NOW if just 4 out of 5 people would wear a mask.” Sunday, May 10, 2020

In this video Dr. Joseph Mercola interviews Dr. Denis Rancourt, Ph.D. Mercola mentions Adam's pro-mask stance at the beginning of the interview.

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/08/mike-adams-of-natural-news-is.html