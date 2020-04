Mike Pompeo: Coronavirus crisis “Live Exercise”?!





Frater Agiel

Mar 21, 2020

During remarks during March 20, 2020 press conference re: #Coronavirus crisis, Sec of State (AND former DCI, don’t forget) #Pompeo says “We’re in a live exercise here”, prompting President #Trump to remark “You should’ve let us know”. LIVE EXERCISE?! Is THAT why we’re all forced to stay indoors, while our economy is destroyed?!