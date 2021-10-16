Military On The Ground On US Soil For This? This is the Standing Army We Were Warned About





Questionable Authority

Oct 13, 2021

Aggressive and Overwhelming Show of Force to Compel Servitude

Recently in Spokane Valley, WA I came upon this scene. I thought it strange that policy enforcers needed so much firepower and protections out in the open like this. I mean if the people they are going after are that much of a threat maybe they should be protecting the public and shutting down the area to protect innocent bystanders. No not here…This is just a coercive show of force and equipment that is only there to protect the state and it’s enforcers from harm while conducting organized crime like activity.