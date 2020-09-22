Military Symbols Study Guide

Military symbols are logograms that represent words or phrase that are used to depict abstract graphic representations of a unit, equipment, installation, activity, control measure, or tactical mission task relevant to military operations. They are used for course of action sketches, visualizing operations orders, planning, or to represent a current common operational picture on a map, display, or overlay. This guide will go into a brief overview of some of the core concepts of military symbology as outlined by MIL-STD 2525D. For further reading please consult ADP 1-02 or FM 1-02.2

