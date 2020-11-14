Militia Leader Tells Alex Jones He Has “Armed” Men Stationed Around DC Metro

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Earlier this week, Oath Keepers militia leader Stewart Rhodes told Infowar’s Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer that his members are “armed” and positioned around the Washington Metropolitan Area to prevent a steal of the 2020 presidential election from President Trump.

Oath Keepers claims to have thousands of members of former law enforcement officials and military veterans as members. While the militia claims to be defending the Constitution, it has also shifted over the years from opposing the government to instead supporting Trump.

Rhodes insisted that Trump must declassify information about members of the “deep state” if he wants to prevent the election from being stolen. He said the American people have a right to “know exactly who the pedophiles are.” From judges to politicians to academia to media, Rhodes continued to stay these people are all part of the deep state.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Sunday: “DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING!!! We can’t let the bad actors get away with it.”

Rhodes said Trump should task special forces officers to secure information about the deep state because the president “cannot trust the normal military intelligence services.” In previous statements, Rhodes has been opposed to military intervention in domestic matters, but in this case, he said Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act.

In support of the president, he also said, “we have men already stationed outside D.C. as a nuclear option in case they attempt to remove the president illegally, we will step in and stop it.”

Rhodes then said: These men are “armed” and “prepared to go in if the president calls us up.”

He said Oath Keepers would be inside the metro area to support Saturday’s planned pro-Trump demonstrations.

Here’s the interview (via Media Matters):

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/militia-leader-tells-alex-jones-he-has-armed-men-stationed-around-dc-metro