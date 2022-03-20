Millennials Experienced the “Worst-Ever Excess Mortality in History” – An 84% Increase In Deaths From All Causes After Vaccine Mandates Introduced

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

The most recent data from the CDC shows that U.S. millennials, aged 25-44, experienced a record-setting 84% increase in excess mortality during the final four months of 2021, according to the analysis of financial expert and Blackrock whistleblower, Edward Dowd, who appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room this week to discuss his findings.

Dowd, with the assistance of an unnamed “insurance industry expert,” compiled data from the CDC showing that, in just the second half of 2021, the total number of excess deaths for millennials was higher than the number of Americans who died in the entirety of the Vietnam War. Between August and December, there were over 61,000 deaths in this age group, compared to 58,000 over the course of 10 years in Vietnam.

In all, excess death among those who are traditionally the healthiest Americans is up by an astonishing 84%.

Dowd explained:

“So, just to put some numbers on this, starting in the summer into the fall, with the mandates and the boosters, there were 61,000 excess Millennial deaths. Basically, Millennials experienced a ‘Vietnam War’ in the second half of 2021. 58,000 people died in the Vietnam War, US troops, so this generation just experienced a Vietnam War.”

The numbers are mind-boggling and were not expected at all, according to Dowd. In fact, he wasn’t even looking for the excess deaths in this group, but the numbers were so staggering that they emerged as a massive red flag. After compiling the data, it was broken down by age, and baselines were added to determine the excess mortality rate.

“We were looking for other things but what we found was pretty shocking,” Dowd said as he explained his findings. The whopping increase in death likely amounts to the “worst-ever” jump in excess mortality ever recorded in the US.

From Dowd:

“The money chart is really Chart 4, which shows that the Millennial age group, 25 to 44 experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality into the fall. It’s the worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history.”

As you can see in Dowd’s chart below, excess deaths among millennials have skyrocketed ever since the rollout of the vaccine, peaking at the point when work-related vaccine mandates were put into effect by the federal government.

Coincidence? Likely not.

Millennials were by far hit hardest by the wave of excess deaths, likely because taking the jab was the only way for them to stay employed. Case in point – the excess deaths were almost seven times higher in millennials than the Silent Generation, which includes those who are 85 or older.

Most concerningly, this “disturbing” trend is continuing, if not getting worse, according to Dowd. The only reason, he says, that there is a recent dip showing fewer excess deaths in the chart is because of the Federal Government’s numerous reporting issues with Covid data. Not only that, but millennial deaths take longer to verify, so the current data usually lags behind.

Only time will tell the extent of the damages to the otherwise-healthy millennial population from the experimental jab. But, it’s not just Americans in this age group – every single cohort is experiencing a sharp uptick in deaths – just not as pronounced as millennials.

“This is the smoking gun: the vaccines are causing excess mortality…the government, through the mandates, has killed people,” Dowd concludes.

From Dowd:

“Just to give you an idea, when you look at Chart 4, you see when mandates and boosters hit, the [excess death] acceleration into the fall and then it re-accelerated into the end of the year.The drop-off in that data we see there’s reporting issues. It takes time for Millennial-aged deaths to be reported, because they’re usually not hospital deaths so that data is going to be updated and it’s probably gonna show that continued disturbing trend. I think this is the smoking gun: that the vaccines are causing excess mortality in all age groups and it’s no coincidence that Rochelle Walensky refuses to answer Senator Ron Johnson’s letters.They’re hiding. Fauci’s gone. She’s gone. They’re hiding. So, I’m going to put a word out there. It’s an old word but it should be re-introduced into the conversation. It’s called democide: Death by government. So the government, through the mandates has killed people.”

