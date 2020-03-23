Millions of Unnecessary Pelvic Exams Performed in Teens

Green Med Info

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that 54.4% of pelvic exams and 71.9% of Pap smears conducted in teen girls in the U.S. are potentially unnecessary and may expose women to preventable harm.[i]

While it’s clear that pelvic exams are an important screening procedure for cervical cancer, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the American Cancer Society both recommend that these screenings do not take place before the age of 21 unless a patient has symptoms of cervical cancer.[ii],[iii]

Yet many gynecologists continue to perform these exams at yearly wellness exams in asymptomatic patients, despite increased reports of anxiety, pain and feelings of disempowerment in women who undergo these examinations.

