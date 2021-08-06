Mindy Robinson Takes On Mask Tyranny in Nevada

National File – by Patrick Howley

American patriot Mindy Robinson, who is spearheading the charge to audit the results of the 2020 election in the state of Nevada, delivered an impassioned speech railing at a County Commissioners meeting against the mask mandate in Clark County, Nevada, where workers are compelled to wear oxygen-depriving facemasks indoors. Robinson is not having it.

The University of Florida laboratory known as the Mass Spectrometry Research and Education Center studied six children’s Coronavirus facemasks, provided by parents, and discovered numerous dangerous pathogenic bacteria in the masks.

The pathogenic bacteria found on the masks cause such illnesses as pasthogenic pneumonia, blood stream infections, meningitis, urinary tract infections, strep throat, tuberculosis, “life threatening pneumonia,” sepsis, Legionnaire’s disease, and others. “Obnoxious Public Health Officials have pontificated about safety of facemasks and lectured us ad nauseum about the selfishness of refusing to wear one. But a rebellious group of Florida parents decided to question the narrative and find out for themselves,” said Chris Nelson, the Floridian organizer of the Million Maskless March.

The lab report (READ IT HERE) states that “21 pathogenic bacteria, were detected and highlighted in yellow. Some are quite dangerous.” Here are passages from the lab report with the pathogenic bacteria highlighted.

