Posted: May 28, 2020 Categories: Videos Minneapolis Target Has Been DESTROYED! Mill City Citizen Media May 27, 2020 South Minneapolis Target has been DESTROYED by looters! Filmed this evening at 2500 E Lake St. Minneapolis, MN 55406.
3 thoughts on “Minneapolis Target Has Been DESTROYED!”
F-k Target, they are part of the international corporate mafia whose private blackwater enforcers murdered George Floyd.
And they want me to pee next to a man.
These are punks taking advantage , these are not us…these rable rousers probably don’t even know who was murdered.
That pig and his buddies better be doing life each or there won’t be a Minneapolis left.