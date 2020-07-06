Minnesota Doctor who Revealed Hospitals Get Paid More for COVID-19 Patients Is Now Being Investigated by the State

In early April Senator Dr. Scott Jensen from Minnesota went on The Ingraham Angle to discuss how the CDC is encouraging American doctors to over-count coronavirus deaths across the US.

The document is here.

This was after Dr. Scott Jensen, a Minnesota physician and Republican state senator, told a local station he received a 7-page document coaching him to fill out death certificates with a COVID-19 diagnosis without a lab test to confirm the patient actually had the virus.

Dr. Jensen also disclosed that hospitals are paid more if they list patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

And hospitals get paid THREE TIMES AS MUCH if the patient then goes on a ventilator.

Senator Dr. Scott Jensen: Right now Medicare is determining that if you have a COVID-19 admission to the hospital you get $13,000. If that COVID-19 patient goes on a ventilator you get $39,000, three times as much. Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things impact on what we do.

On Sunday Dr. Scott Jensen said he was being investigated by the Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice in Minnesota.

FOX 9 reported:

A Minnesota State Senator and doctor known for disputing government-reported fatality data related to COVID-19 says he is being investigated by the Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice in Minnesota. In a Facebook video Sunday, Dr. Scott Jensen, a Republican state senator for Carver County and a family medicine doctor, said he was “ticked” to receive notice from the state that he was being investigated. Jensen said he is being investigated for public statements he made “spreading misinformation” about death certificates and COVID-19 on a news program and “provided reckless advice” comparing COVID-19 and influenza. Jensen has been a vocal critic of Minnesota’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including disputing the reported death totals, disputing future modeling of the virus and comparing the virus to influenza.

I didn't believe there would be 70k deaths in Minnesota… I don't believe there will be 29k. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/6wgGQCkfVf — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) May 13, 2020

81% of the coronavirus deaths in Minnesota occurred in nursing homes.

Shouldn’t the state be investigating that instead?

