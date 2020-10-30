Bill Summary
As introduced, this bill permits a minor of any age to consent to receive a vaccine where the vaccination is recommended by the United States Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. It also establishes that if a minor is able to comprehend the need for, the nature of, and any significant risks inherent in the medical care then informed consent is established.
Sponsors
Charles Allen (D), Jack Evans (D), Vincent Gray (D), David Grosso (I), Phil Mendelson (D), Brianne Nadeau (D), Elissa Silverman (I), Trayon White Sr. (D), Mary Cheh (D),
Last Action
First Reading (on 10/20/2020)
One thought on “Minor Consent For Vaccinations Amendment Act Of 2019 – Washington DC”
As a minor these days, it seems you can get bagged, tagged, fagged, abort and sterilized with governmental approval but God help you if you miss “school”. Your parents will end up being find and incarcerated