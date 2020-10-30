Minor Consent For Vaccinations Amendment Act Of 2019 – Washington DC

Bill Summary

As introduced, this bill permits a minor of any age to consent to receive a vaccine where the vaccination is recommended by the United States Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. It also establishes that if a minor is able to comprehend the need for, the nature of, and any significant risks inherent in the medical care then informed consent is established.

Sponsors

Last Action

First Reading (on 10/20/2020)

