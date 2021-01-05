Misinterpreting ‘Positive’ COVID Diagnosis with PCR Testing & the Significance of ‘Cycle Threshold’

January 5th, 2021.

This video explains why the RT-PCR test, which is the supposed ‘gold standard’ for diagnostic testing, may be hindering our fight against COVID-19; and how, after TEN months, we’re STILL NOT testing correctly, and what experts believe needs to change.

PCR testing to diagnose #COVID may be resulting in wrong diagnoses, unnecessary scares about #reinfection, and wasted resources. This video explains why RT-PCR tests, which are the gold standard for diagnostic testing, may be hindering our fight against COVID-19; and how, after seven months, we still NOT testing correctly, and what experts believe needs to change. Most importantly, we explore the role of the cycle threshold in all of this. Check out what a “Ct” is and why experts are calling for greater reporting of the Ct in results and changes to its threshold in laboratory protocols.

By popular demand (even though it is not the subject of this video), I have been asked to provide links to studies in which SARS-CoV-2 was isolated in cell culture, visualized by electron microscopy, reacted with antibodies, genetically sequenced, and demonstrated to fulfill Koch’s postulates. Those links are at the very bottom.

