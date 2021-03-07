Mississippians go wild on first weekend with no COVID restrictions, spring breakers tear it up in Miami and masks are torched in Idaho after Biden ‘degrades himself’ by calling early reopening ‘neanderthal thinking’

Daily Mail

Hundred of people took to the streets of Mississippi without a mask in sight on Friday night after the state lifted their COVID 19 restrictions on March 3.

Oxford, home of Ole Miss, saw people out in full force, eating at restaurants and shopping at stores like the coronavirus pandemic was a distant memory – rather than a virus that has killed more than half a million people and infects tens of thousands on a daily basis.

In Florida, Spring Breakers were also abandoning masks as bikini-clad college students flooded onto beaches and crammed into bars in Miami and Fort Lauderdale to kick of their vacation.

And in Idaho, a group gathered to burn their masks outside of the statehouse in protest of COVID-19 restrictions after other states this week made the decision to ditch mandates and open back up.

A group of children joined their parents, several of whom were armed, as they burned pictures of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi in the flames, before beging egged into disposing of their surgical masks into the fire.

Joe Biden slammed Mississippi and Texas‘ decisions to reopen as ‘Neanderthal thinking’ on Wednesday, warning that big, maskless gatherings would lead to another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Texas is the largest state to lift their mask mandate, despite the fact that over 42,000 in Texas have died of COVID-19.

However, the president has since been criticized for his comment by conservatives including Montana governor Greg Gianforte who complained Biden was ‘degrading’ himself with ‘name-calling.’

Meanwhile, revelers across Mississippi seemed unconcerned by the threat of another COVID-19 surge as they packed into busy bars and clubs for the first time in months.

Many people even went shopping without masks, scenes most of the country would view as foreign a year after the pandemic began.

See video and pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9333559/Maskless-revelers-streets-Mississippi-mask-mandate-lifted.html