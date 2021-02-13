Missouri County Passes Ordinance Calling for Arrest of Feds Who Enforce Unconstitutional Gun Laws — this is how you do it

National Sentinel – by Duncan Smith

One southwest county in Missouri has a message for Joe Biden and his Democrat gun grabbers: ‘Don’t try that s**t here.’

The Newton County Commission passed an ordinance Feb. 3 that both blocks the implementation of unconstitutional federal gun control laws but also makes it a crime to try to enforce them.

“This is our recourse,” Daniel Horowitz writes at The Blaze.

He explains:

What is our recourse when our own government criminalizes our most basic rights while it allows Black Lives Matter and Antifa to rampage through our streets with impunity? Is there no Plan B when the federal or state governments treat all conservatives like terrorists, business owners like pariahs, and those who yearn to breathe unmasked air like murderers? Well, one Missouri county is demonstrating the importance of sheriffs and county officials returning to self-government and interposing between the governmental usurpers and the most sacred rights of the people.

On Feb. 3, the Newton County, Missouri, Commission passed a bill that will not only block federal enforcement of unconstitutional gun policies, but criminalize their implantation thereof within the jurisdiction of the county. The “Second Amendment Preservation Act of Newton County Missouri” declares that “all federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations passed by the federal government and specifically any Presidential Administration whether past, present, or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution shall be invalid in the county.” …

The Newton ordinance was signed by commissioners Bill Reiboldt, Alan Cook, and David Osborn on Feb. 3 and is effective immediately.

The relevant section of the Missouri Constitution says: “That the right of every citizen to keep and bear arms, ammunition, and accessories typical to the normal function of such arms, in defense of his home, person, family and property, or when lawfully summoned in aid of the civil power, shall not be questioned. The rights guaranteed by this section shall be unalienable. Any restriction on these rights shall be subject to strict scrutiny and the state of Missouri shall be obligated to uphold these rights and shall under no circumstances decline to protect against their infringement.”

“Specifically, the ordinance targets federal policies that order the tracking or registering of firearms of ammunition, an idea that Democrats have been floating recently. It also bars the enforcement of any effort to confiscate guns except from those who are ‘suspected criminals,’” Horowitz notes.

He also points out that the Newton County ordinance is the latest stand taken by patriots around the country who have formed so-called “Second Amendment sanctuaries” along the lines of the Democratic left’s “sanctuary cities,” enclaves where local and state officials have vowed to not allow federal enforcement of immigration laws.

Horowitz further notes:

Specifically, section 4a of the Newton County ordinance grants the sheriff’s department “full authority to make an arrest of any and all federal agents that violate state laws and enforce regulations” that violate the Second Amendment. Finally, the ordinance bars anyone “who enforces or attempts to enforce any of the infringements identified in this ordinance” from “being hired as a law enforcement officer or to supervise law enforcement officers in the county.”

“It is to be hoped that this will spawn a debate in the country over what citizens should do when the higher levels of government violate the very essence of the social compact by wielding one executive power after another to confiscate the most foundational of natural rights, including self-defense, free speech, property rights, and the right to breathe free air unrestrained, which absolutely is a natural right that predated any government,” he adds.

Frankly, the debate is over: Democrats, as usual, have overplayed their hand and their authorities and are now creating the backlash that needs to happen.

National Sentinel