Missouri Gun Shop Announces They ‘Don’t Have Guns or Ammo for Biden Supporters’

Trigger Firearms and Reloading LLC in Jefferson City, Missouri, has announced that they do not have guns or ammunition available for Joe Biden supporters.

The gun shop made the hilarious announcement in a Facebook post, which triggered quite a bit of outrage from the left.

“We don’t have guns or ammo for Biden Supporters. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the shop wrote.

The comment section promptly became a goldmine of hilarity.

“Good to know, I’ll take my money somewhere else!” a woman named Shawna Martin replied.

“Take your money to a liberal state, and stay there, please,” a man named David Ortiz fired back.

“Private company so they can do what they want. Checkmate liberals,” a customer named Terry Plotner wrote.

Another supporter named Tommy Young joked, “bad news. You’ve lost the business of people that live in California and Michigan. How will you ever survive?”

Meanwhile, people in the red area that the gun shop is located in vowed their undying support.

The shop also recently received more inventory on hard to find ammo such as 9mm.

