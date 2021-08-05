Vashiva – by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai
- Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD – Inventor of Email, scientist, engineer, educator – Explains first lawsuit to uncover U.S. Government Censorship System to silence speech.
- Dr.SHIVA explains the playbooks which were written by the defendants in his lawsuit, which expose the actual system that they’ve created to surveil, blacklist, and silence the speech of every American.
- Dr.SHIVA exposes the dozens of federal agencies supporting the effort to centralize US elections.
- State election officials can use a nonprofit to shut down a US Senate candidate. This is called laundering censorship.
- The State Election Director and the Secretary of State in Massachusetts delete ballot images, which is a violation of federal law.
- Twitter needs section 230, so when the government calls, Twitter jumps, Their stock valuation tanks if they lose section 230.
- We need diversity of ideas. These people are actually the real racists. They want to segregate everyone into little boxes. They don’t want me to have a different thought. They don’t want you to have a different thought. They hate the First Amendment.
- The Republicans and Democrats split up black and white, they split us across left and right, they never will do anything. Our lawsuit is the most historic lawsuit and we were the first to expose this.
Watch the video and read the rest here: https://vashiva.com/mit-phd-lawsuit-first-to-uncover-u-s-government-censorship-system-to-silence-speech/