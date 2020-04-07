MIT PhD Scientist: Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates Want Every Person on the Planet Vaccinated

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

In our effort to expose our readership to alternative views on the current COVID19 crisis, we want to feature the work of another scientist who does not follow the narrative being given to the public by our government officials and the corporate-sponsored “mainstream” media.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai has a long list of credentials that should allow him to have a voice in the current COVID19 pandemic, but it is highly unlikely you will come across his views outside of the alternative media.

Dr. Shiva is the inventor of email and polymath, and holds four degrees from MIT.

He is a Fulbright Scholar, Lemelson-MIT Awards Finalist, India’s First Outstanding Scientist and Technologist of Indian Origin, Westinghouse Science Talent Honors Award recipient, and a nominee for the U.S. National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

His love of medicine and complex systems began in India when he became intrigued with medicine at the age of five as he observed his grandmother, a farmer and healer in the small village of Muhavur in South India, apply Siddha, India’s oldest system of traditional medicine, to heal and support local villagers.

In 1978, as a 14-year-old, after completing a special program in computer science at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Science at NYU, Ayyadurai was recruited by the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) as a Research Fellow, where he developed the first electronic emulation of the entire interoffice mail system (Inbox, Outbox, Folders, Address Book, Memo, etc.), which he named “EMAIL,” to invent the world’s first email system, resulting in him being awarded the first United States Copyright for Email, Computer Program for Electronic Mail System.

Ayyadurai went on to receive four degrees from MIT, including a bachelors in electrical engineering and computer science, and a dual master’s degree in mechanical engineering and visual studies from the MIT Media Laboratory.

In 2003, he returned to MIT to complete his doctoral work in systems biology within the Department of Biological Engineering, where he developed CytoSolve®, a scalable computational platform for modeling the cell by dynamic integration of molecular pathways models.

Following his doctoral work, he returned to India on a Fulbright, where he discovered the systems theoretic basis of eastern systems of medicine, resulting in Systems Health®, a new educational program that provides a scientific foundation of integrative medicine. While at MIT, he also developed a pioneering new course called Systems Visualization which integrates systems theory, narrative story telling, metaphor and data visualization to provide visualization of complex systems. (Source.)

This past weekend (April, 2020) he was interviewed by the X22 Report. (Note: Health Impact News has no knowledge of this group, and advertisements are embedded into their video.)

Dr. Shiva starts out by explaining the difference between what he calls the “reductionist approach” to medicine and health, and the “systemic approach,” which as an engineer, is the approach he subscribes to.

Rather than focus on a single cause (the coronavirus) to a disease, his approach is to view the body’s “operating system,” which is the immune system. He points out the fact that each one of us carries around over 328 TRILLION viruses in our body, so attributing an illness to a single virus is short-sighted.

Dr. Shiva discusses the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which has 17 points for developing a “utopia” for the world.

Part of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals is the World Health Organization’s IA2030, which is designed to achieve this worldwide “utopia” by seeking to vaccinate every person on the planet.

Dr. Shiva has a long history with the U.S. Government’s top medical doctor controlling the nation’s COVID19 response, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“This guy is a total front man (for Big Pharma), and no one will call him out. And do you know why? Because all the academics, many of whom I went to school with and studied with, they all have to pay homage to people like Fauci because they control their grant funding.”

Dr. Shiva claims he is an independent researcher who is self-funded, therefore he is able to speak freely.

He mentions the fact that Dr. Fauci is on the leadership council for the Gates Foundation, and that Fauci is best known for developing what he calls the “PR Campaign” to convince the public that the HIV virus caused AIDS. Much research has been conducted that concludes there is no relationship between HIV and AIDS.

Like many other scientists and medical doctors we have featured here at Health Impact News, Dr. Shiva states his concern that the response to the COVID19 pandemic does not match the actual threat to the public. So when the facts do not support the action, we need to look for another cause for the actions.

“This is like the payday for pharma. They have to crash our economy… What’s the result they get? Well, imagine every man, woman, and child, all 7 billion people, extracting about $1000 a year from them, you’re looking at a $7 trillion payback.”

Another purpose of the current actions taken as a result of COVID19, according to Dr. Shiva, is to squash dissent. People cannot congregate and protest if they are confined to their homes, and this started in Wuhan, China, where months earlier there were massive protests due to the horrible pollution in the city.

Dr. Shiva believes there are strong connections between the U.S. CDC and China, and speculates that China is able to take over our economy and squash dissenters as has been done in China.

“What are we heading to becoming? When China has 200 million cameras everywhere. We want to put cameras everywhere. We want people to potentially have fingerprints for whether they got their vaccines or not. This is China 2.0. Are we going to become a colony of China?”

Watch the full interview.

